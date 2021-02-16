Menu

Politics

‘Political hack’: Trump lashes out at McConnell after impeachment acquittal

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 16, 2021 6:08 pm
Click to play video 'Trump impeachment: Speaker Pelosi denounces McConnell’s ‘excuse’ to acquit Trump' Trump impeachment: Speaker Pelosi denounces McConnell’s ‘excuse’ to acquit Trump
WATCH: Speaker Pelosi denounces McConnell’s ‘excuse’ to acquit Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, signaling a growing feud between the two most important voices in the Republican Party.

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump said in a statement amid the fallout over the former president’s second impeachment trial.

Read more: Trump acquitted by U.S. senate in 2nd impeachment trial

Trump and McConnell parted ways in the weeks after the Nov. 3 presidential election, with Trump irked that McConnell had recognized Democrat Joe Biden as the winner. The gap between them widened when McConnell declared on the Senate floor on Saturday that Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

Click to play video 'Trump impeachment: McConnell voting to acquit, says Republican Sen. Cramer' Trump impeachment: McConnell voting to acquit, says Republican Sen. Cramer
Trump impeachment: McConnell voting to acquit, says Republican Sen. Cramer

The two are trying to push the party in opposite directions, McConnell back toward the roots of a budget-focused, pro-trade party, while Trump, who is still backed by a large portion of the Republican voter base, advocates a more populist approach.

© 2021 Reuters
