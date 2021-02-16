Guelph schools declare snow day, students switch to remote learning

Guelph and Wellington County’s school boards have declared a snow day for Tuesday but students are expected to switch to remote learning at home.
Environment Canada had issued a snowfall warning that called for up to 25 cm of snow in the area.
The Upper Grand District School Board announced in November that students would pivot to remote learning if a snow day were to be called.
Officials said closing schools during the 2020-21 school year has the potential to “significantly impact” student learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They added that schools are much better equipped to pivot to online learning.
The Wellington Catholic District School Board said snow days can be used as a review day to allow students to catch up on work.
