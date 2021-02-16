Menu

Education

Guelph schools declare snow day, students switch to remote learning

By Matt Carty Global News
A woman shovels out her car during a snowstorm.
A woman shovels out her car during a snowstorm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Guelph and Wellington County’s school boards have declared a snow day for Tuesday but students are expected to switch to remote learning at home.

Environment Canada had issued a snowfall warning that called for up to 25 cm of snow in the area.

Read more: Remote learning impacts school bus cancellations, snow days in Guelph

The Upper Grand District School Board announced in November that students would pivot to remote learning if a snow day were to be called.

Officials said closing schools during the 2020-21 school year has the potential to “significantly impact” student learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They added that schools are much better equipped to pivot to online learning.

The Wellington Catholic District School Board said snow days can be used as a review day to allow students to catch up on work.

