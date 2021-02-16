Guelph schools declare snow day, students switch to remote learning

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph and Wellington County’s school boards have declared a snow day for Tuesday but students are expected to switch to remote learning at home.

Environment Canada had issued a snowfall warning that called for up to 25 cm of snow in the area.

The Upper Grand District School Board announced in November that students would pivot to remote learning if a snow day were to be called.

Officials said closing schools during the 2020-21 school year has the potential to “significantly impact” student learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They added that schools are much better equipped to pivot to online learning.

Story continues below advertisement

The Wellington Catholic District School Board said snow days can be used as a review day to allow students to catch up on work.

All School taxis and buses cancelled in Zone 1 (Guelph), Zone 2 (Centre Wellington), Zone 3 (North Wellington), and Zone 4 (Dufferin, RF Hall) and schools closed to students.

For more info, please go to https://t.co/e35KOs6zFG — STWDSTS (@STWDSTS) February 16, 2021

INCLEMENT WEATHER – SYSTEM CLOSED: All UGDSB schools and offices are closed to in-person learning/working today due to weather. All schools are to shift to remote learning. — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) February 16, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Inclement Weather Notice:

All schools in the Wellington Catholic District School Board will be closed today to in-person learning due to inclement weather. — Wellington Catholic (@WellingtonCath) February 16, 2021