Police investigating after dead body found inside bus parked at Brampton school lot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2021 9:14 am
Police said they received a call at 1:42 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

BRAMPTON — Police in Peel Region are investigating after a dead body was found inside a damaged bus in Brampton.

Peel Police were called in just before 2 a.m. on Saturday about a parking incident.

The bus was located in a Brampton school’s parking lot.

Police say it did not have any license plates.

The force says the cause of death is still unknown.

The coroner has been called in to investigate.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
