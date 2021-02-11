City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers use CPR, naloxone to save resident

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers came to the quick aid of a resident early Thursday by using CPR and administering naloxone.

Just after midnight, officers were called to a residence to assist Kawartha Lakes Paramedics. Police say they discovered an unconscious male on the floor of the home.

“A resident was performing CPR. Officers engaged in CPR measures and administered naloxone prior to ambulance personnel continuing life-saving measures,” OPP said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to hospital.

“Our officers responded quickly and effectively, and I commend them on their excellent work, utilizing their training to save this individual’s life,” said Insp. Timothy Tatchell, detachment commander.

“We have all seen the devastating impacts that fentanyl has and it is refreshing when our actions, along with those of our emergency services partners, can have a positive impact in our community.”

Police note naloxone kits — which reverse the effects of opioid poisoning — are available at a number of locations in the municipality including:

pharmacies

Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit at 1-866-888-4577

PARN at 705-559-6328

FourCast Addiction Services at 705-878-5547

“The OPP continues to provide victims with referrals to community-specific resources and advising the public about harmful substances,” OPP said.