Canada

Big White Ski Resort closes Gem Lake, Cliff chairlifts because of cold, windy weather

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 7:20 pm
A webcam photo from atop the Gem Lake chairlift at Big White Ski Resort on Wednesday. With cold temperatures and wind chilling the region, the resort closed the Gem Lake and Cliff chairlifts for safety reasons. The resort is hoping to reopen them either Friday or Saturday.
A webcam photo from atop the Gem Lake chairlift at Big White Ski Resort on Wednesday. With cold temperatures and wind chilling the region, the resort closed the Gem Lake and Cliff chairlifts for safety reasons. The resort is hoping to reopen them either Friday or Saturday. Big White Ski Resort

Two chairlifts at Big White Ski Resort were closed again on Wednesday because of cold weather.

The resort closed the Gem Lake and Cliff chairlifts on Tuesday, and the two could be shut down until the weekend.

Temperatures at the ski resort east of Kelowna had the mercury at -17 C on Wednesday, with winds of 15 km/h.

The overnight low is expected to reach -22, with Thursday’s forecast featuring a high of -17 and a low of -26, with the same 15 km/h winds.

For Friday, it’s much the same at -15 and -28, with Saturday warming slightly to -12 and -22. Winds are expected to be present on both days.

“The Cliff chair and the Gem Lake chair, they’re the furthest from our patrol hut,” said Big White senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall.

“And, of course, what we worry about is if there was a mechanical malfunction and we had to lift evacuate — meaning taking people off the lift manually — in these temperatures, it’s just too risky.

“So we closed the lifts.”

Ballingall said they’re hoping to reopen the two chairlifts on Friday, “but if necessary, they will still stay closed until we’re somewhere around -15. Minus-20 with the wind, it gets a little sketchy.

“We’re looking at the temperatures going forward and we’re hopeful for Friday. For sure, it looks like they’ll be open for Saturday.”

OkanaganWeathercentral okanaganbig whiteBig White Ski Resortski resortMichael J. Ballingallchairlifts closed
