Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs uses annual speech to highlight economic growth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2021 3:16 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks during the his 2021 State of the Province Address on Feb. 10, 2021.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks during the his 2021 State of the Province Address on Feb. 10, 2021. Government of New Brunswick

The premier of New Brunswick says more than $200 million in new private investment projects are an indicator of growth in the province over the past year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blaine Higgs gave his annual state of the province address this afternoon.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, declares outbreak at J.D. Irving sawmill

But instead of addressing a large business audience in Fredericton, he delivered the speech via community cable television and the internet.

Higgs announced his government will continue to push development of small modular nuclear reactors and will spend $20 million on the technology.

Trending Stories

The premier also announced his government will conduct a 90-day review of the rental situation in New Brunswick after tenant and low-income groups called for rent controls and a moratorium on evictions while the pandemic continues.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video '30 organizations sign New Brunswick tenants’ rights group’s letter to premier' 30 organizations sign New Brunswick tenants’ rights group’s letter to premier
30 organizations sign New Brunswick tenants’ rights group’s letter to premier

On health care, Higgs says his government is focused on reducing wait times and exploring opportunities to centralize some services and recruit specialists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Blaine HiggsNew Brunswick PoliticsCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickState of the Provincenew brunswick state of the provinceNew Brunswick State of the Province 2021State of the Province 2021
Flyers
More weekly flyers