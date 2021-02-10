Menu

Sports

Lawsuit, countersuit stemming from NBA Finals altercation involving Masai Ujiri dropped

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2021 3:03 pm
New footage released in Masai Ujiri incident during 2019 NBA Finals
WATCH ABOVE: Video released by lawyers for Masai Ujiri appears to show a sheriff’s deputy shoving the executive twice in the moments following the team’s 2019 NBA Finals win in Oakland, Calif – Aug 19, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. — A California law enforcement officer has dropped his lawsuit against Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri that stemmed from an altercation at the 2019 NBA Finals.

Lawyers for Alameda County sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland and his wife, Kelly Strickland, filed for dismissal Wednesday in a California district court.

Read more: Sheriff’s deputy asking for dismissal of Masai Ujiri’s counterclaim over shoving incident at NBA Finals

Strickland, who was seeking US$75,000 in general damages as well as other compensation, alleged he suffered injuries when he was pushed by Ujiri when the Raptors president tried to get on the court following his team’s championship-clinching victory over the Golden State Warriors June 13, 2019, at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

Ujiri later filed a countersuit, alleging unauthorized use of force by Strickland. That has also been dropped.

Read more: Sheriff’s deputy says Masai Ujiri falsely alleges ‘racial animus’ in counterclaim

The lawsuits stemmed from a shoving match between the two, which was caught on video by a fan, as Strickland tries to prevent Ujiri from accessing the court. The video appears to show Strickland shove Ujiri twice before the Raptors president responds.

Strickland’s civil suit was filed after prosecutors decided in October not to press criminal charges against Ujiri.

READ MORE: Masai Ujiri says anti-Black racism behind shoving incident at NBA Finals

