Waterloo Region down to 400 active COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The region is down to 400 active COVID-19 cases for the first time in close to two months, according to numbers released by Waterloo Public Health on Tuesday.

On Dec. 8, the area was at 392 active cases before it began a quick upward climb to a peak of 1,087 cases on Jan. 9. Since that day it has been headed south on an almost daily basis.

This number was helped by the fact that Waterloo Public Health reported another 67 people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area to 9,234.

At the same time, the agency reported 38 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases to 9,852 since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

Another COVID-19-related death was also reported in Waterloo Region, lifting the death toll to 210 including seven people in January.

2:27 Coronavirus: Ontario to ease restrictions in some parts of the province Coronavirus: Ontario to ease restrictions in some parts of the province

There are also 31 people currently in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 including 11 people who are need of in intensive care.

Waterloo Public Health reported two new outbreaks in congregate settings as well as one in an optometrist’s office.

The area is back up to 33 active outbreaks as others were declared over in a congregate setting and while one on the fourth floor of St. Mary’s General Hospital was also declared over.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,022 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 280,494.

Story continues below advertisement

“Locally, there are 343 new cases in Toronto, 250 in Peel and 128 in York Region,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in Tuesday’s provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,555, as 17 more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues