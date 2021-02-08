February 13 – Sweetly Realty

Selling a home is stressful, time consuming and not always successful. But, Sweetly makes it STRESS FREE!
- Sweetly eliminates the need to list your home on the open market. They buy it from you and lists it themselves- after you move.
So…
- You can skip all public showings, no need to keep your home in show-ready condition
- You get to move on YOUR timeline
- You get to avoid managing costly improvements or renovations. If improvements are necessary, Sweetly will invest up to $25,000 -with the your permission- if they’ll positively impact the eventual sale and price
- You get full value for your home – paid in 2 payments:
- You get 75% of your homes’ anticipated value on whatever move-out day you choose
- Then, once it’s resold, you get a second payment for the balance, less Sweetly’s fee.
To sell Sweetly, visit Sweetly.ca
