Weekly survey: How much are you willing to pay for that vinyl record you MUST own?

In March the Kingston Symphony Volunteer Committee will be accepting donations for the Vinyl Records Sale. See below for specific dates and times. DONATION LOCATION & DATES Kingston Symphony Warehouse – 785 Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard Unit 7A March 9 - 13, 16 - 20, 2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. What to donate: • Records: LPs, 45 & 78 rpm • CDs • CD Players • DVD & Blu-Ray movies • DVD & Blu-Ray players • Shelf systems, iPod docks & MP3 Players • Turntables, speakers & wires • Receivers & tuners • Amplifiers & components • Boom Boxes What not to donate: • Soiled or damaged items • Satellite receivers • Televisions • Cabinet/furniture stereos • Cable television boxes • VHS movies or tapes SALE DATES & TIMES April 2 - 5, 2020 • Thursday (2nd) | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. • Friday (3rd) | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Saturday (4th) | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. • Sunday (5th) | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.