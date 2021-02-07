Okotoks family disappointed after town destroys toboggan hill on their property for safety reasons

An Okotoks family is expressing their disappointment with the town after their toboggan hill — built on their property — was destroyed by officials without notice.
The Jones family said the town decided to take down the homemade hill — which was about 10-feet tall — citing complaints it was unsafe, on Friday.
“It was a labour of love over the last month, and there’s no dollar amount put on it. It’s more for the enjoyment,” Nevin Jones said Sunday.
“It was inclusive with stairs, a ramp, a sitting bench as well as a corner with a slide that we had built for our kids’ enjoyment.”
Jones said his children used it every day.
“We were trying to make something safe for our kids to do in their own enjoyment of their own house, in their own yard — obviously, with all the COVID rules and policies, trying to keep our kids safe at home,” he said.
Neighbours knew the hill as Mount Crumpit, complete with a Grinch tree on top. Jones’ daughter Paisley told Global News that the Grinch stole Mount Crumpit.
Jones said the town apologized for the lack of written documentation, “that they didn’t go through the proper channels.” He said the town will be compensating the family for damages.
Despite the mini mountain’s demolition, Jones doesn’t want anyone targeting officials on social media.
“There’s no place for hate or bullying for the townspeople. I know they have admitted that they did wrong,” he said.
“I just want to make sure that there isn’t hate and there isn’t bullying, and that we look at this as a community and make our community stronger together.”
Global News reached out to the town multiple times but did not receive a response.
