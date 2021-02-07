Okotoks family disappointed after town destroys toboggan hill on their property for safety reasons

Send this page to someone via email

An Okotoks family is expressing their disappointment with the town after their toboggan hill — built on their property — was destroyed by officials without notice.

The Jones family said the town decided to take down the homemade hill — which was about 10-feet tall — citing complaints it was unsafe, on Friday.

“It was a labour of love over the last month, and there’s no dollar amount put on it. It’s more for the enjoyment,” Nevin Jones said Sunday. Tweet This

“It was inclusive with stairs, a ramp, a sitting bench as well as a corner with a slide that we had built for our kids’ enjoyment.”

Jones said his children used it every day.

“We were trying to make something safe for our kids to do in their own enjoyment of their own house, in their own yard — obviously, with all the COVID rules and policies, trying to keep our kids safe at home,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbours knew the hill as Mount Crumpit, complete with a Grinch tree on top. Jones’ daughter Paisley told Global News that the Grinch stole Mount Crumpit.

Nevin Jones’ daughter plays in the snow on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Global News

Jones said the town apologized for the lack of written documentation, “that they didn’t go through the proper channels.” He said the town will be compensating the family for damages.

“[Our] future plans, obviously, is to have the town look at their policies and procedures, and go through proper bylaw situations… so that way this doesn’t happen to anyone else on their private property,” he said.

Nevin Jones said the town demolished his sledding hill on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Courtesy: Jones family

Despite the mini mountain’s demolition, Jones doesn’t want anyone targeting officials on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no place for hate or bullying for the townspeople. I know they have admitted that they did wrong,” he said.

“I just want to make sure that there isn’t hate and there isn’t bullying, and that we look at this as a community and make our community stronger together.” Tweet This

Global News reached out to the town multiple times but did not receive a response.

Related News Huge blue snow dragon providing photo-op joy to Saskatoon residents