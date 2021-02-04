North Lethbridge house fire sends 1 to hospital, causes $375,000 in damage

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway following a house fire in the 1100 block of 14 Street N on Wednesday night.

Several residents in the area tell Global News they were startled by what sounded like an explosion around 9 p.m. and noticed a large fire in a single-family home.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to the incident, with seven crews from three stations.

Upon arrival, they quickly tackled the flames, pulling one resident from a basement window who was then taken to hospital in unknown condition.

A photo of the February 3rd fire, taken by a neighbour from across the street. Courtesy: Karen & Leslie Row

On Thursday, Lethbridge police confirmed they are working jointly with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services to determine the cause of the blaze.

Members of the Lethbridge Police Forensic Identification Unit, as well as the Lethbridge Fire Hazmat Response Unit could be seen assessing the damage on Thursday afternoon.

Those in the area tell Global News they have seen police at the residence several times in the past.

No damage to nearby homes has been reported, but estimated damage to the affected residence is $375,000.