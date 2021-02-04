Menu

Entertainment

Donald Trump resigns from SAG-AFTRA in letter after union votes to expel him

By Rachel West ETCanada.com
Posted February 4, 2021 3:15 pm
Donald Trump
Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump has preemptively resigned from SAG-AFTRA as the actors’ union unanimously voted to move forward with a disciplinary process that could have resulted in fines and his expulsion.

On Thursday, Trump, 74, submitted a rambling and boastful exclamation-filled letter of resignation to union president Gabrielle Carteris.

“Who cares!” he wrote in response to the disciplinary hearing committee’s meeting.

“While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few!”

READ MORE: 2021 SAG Awards Nominations: Snubs and surprises

Trending Stories

Noting the union “has done nothing for me” before calling SAG-AFTRA “un-American in their policies and ideas,” Trump tendered his resignation, effective immediately.

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA,” he wrote, again doubling-down on his claim that the union has “done nothing” for him.

Carteris and national executive director David White had two simple words in response to Trump’s abrupt resignation: “Thank you.”

READ MORE: 2021 SAG Awards nominations: A complete list of TV and movies nominees

The disciplinary hearing was to discuss Trump’s actions on the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol and for “a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members,” according to a press release.

While president, Trump continued to receive residuals from his acting work in The Little Rascals, Home Alone 2, and The Apprentice.

He also had pensions at both the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Radio and Television Artists, which merged into their current SAG-AFTRA form in 2012.

