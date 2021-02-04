Rocky View County council votes against proposed Bearspaw gravel pit

Send this page to someone via email

Rocky View County council voted 8-1 against the development of a gravel pit in Bearspaw on Wednesday, after two days of virtual public hearings.

The opposition to the application by Lehigh Hanson Materials Ltd. for the Scott Pit site was strong: 83 videos and 476 letters in opposition and only 15 letters in support received by meeting time. Due to the pandemic, council accepted written, video and audio submissions.

In addition, council said it received 267 written submissions during the two-day public hearing.

The plan was to rezone 600 acres near Burma Road and Rocky Ridge Road to build the pit.

Residents hired consultants who raised concerns about the amount of silica dust that would be released and possible damage to a nearby aquifer.

Council said it denied previous applications for this spot in 1994 and 2010.

– With files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo and Melissa Gilligan