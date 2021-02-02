Penticton city councillor and former three-term mayor Jake Kimberley retiring from politics

Send this page to someone via email

Citing health reasons, longtime Penticton councillor Jake Kimberley is stepping down from city politics

The city issued a press release Tuesday, stating the former mayor’s decision is permanent and effective immediately.

A three-term mayor, Kimberley says he suffered a stroke last summer, and that he’s decided to focus on his recovery.

“I wish to announce my resignation from Penticton city council, effective February 1, 2021,” Kimberley said in a press release. “A stroke on July 1, 2020, left me hospitalized and in rehabilitation until October 9.

“Though both my physical and speech recovery has progressed steadily over the last seven months and we had been working toward a graduated return to council duties, I am not yet at a level which will enable me to fully perform duties as a councillor for the City of Penticton.”

Kimberley’s first foray into Penticton politics was in 1986, when he won a by-election, serving a one-year term as a councillor.

The city said Kimberley was elected again as a councillor in 1987, 1990 and 1993 before winning two consecutive terms as mayor, then a third term as mayor in 2005.

In 2018, he rejoined politics, becoming, again, a councillor.

According to the City of Penticton, “Kimberley and his wife came over to Canada as newlyweds from England in the summer of 1966 and found that their honeymoon destination turned into their forever home, becoming Canadian citizens in 1972.”

Current Penticton mayor John Vassilaki said “Jake’s interest and positive contributions towards local politics in our community has been a repeating source of great assurance for many Penticton residents who have consistently and avidly given him their vote over a period of public life spanning some 35 years.

“On behalf of city council and all present and past residents of Penticton, I extend a heartfelt thank you to Jake for his service to our community and wish him continued success with his recovery.”

With a council seat now empty, the city says it will appoint a chief election officer in March, then aim to hold a by-election in June.