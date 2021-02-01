Menu

Crime

Off-duty OPP officer charged with impaired driving in Tiny Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 6:35 pm
The accused is currently a provincial constable and is in his first year of service at the OPP's East Algoma detachment.
The accused is currently a provincial constable and is in his first year of service at the OPP's East Algoma detachment. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An off-duty provincial police officer was charged with impaired driving in Tiny Township, Ont., on Friday night.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they received a traffic complaint regarding a potential impaired driver on Concession Road 15 West.

Read more: OPP officer charged with assault following ‘interaction’ with woman in cell

Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver before sending him to the OPP detachment for further breath tests.

Matthew Melchiorre, 26, from Elliot Lake, Ont., was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired driving. He is currently a provincial constable and is in his first year of service at the OPP’s East Algoma detachment.

Melchiorre’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He will appear in court in Midland, Ont., on Feb. 18.

