Quinte West man faces drug charges, 8 court-order breaches after traffic stop in Trenton: OPP

A Quint West man faces more than 10 charges, including drug trafficking, following a routine traffic stop in Trenton early Saturday.
According to Quinte West OPP, officers conducted a vehicle stop on Bay Street in Trenton for a Highway Traffic Act investigation.
Police determined the driver was in violation of a number of court-ordered conditions and was arrested. Officers also located a quantity of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash and weapons.
Brian Brown, 42, of Quinte West, was arrested and charged with the eight counts of failure to comply with a release order and one count each of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear for video bail in Belleville later Saturday, OPP said.
