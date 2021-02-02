Menu

Quinte West man faces drug charges, 8 court-order breaches after traffic stop in Trenton: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 6:21 pm
Quinte West OPP seized drugs following a routine traffic stop in Trenton on the weekend.
Quinte West OPP seized drugs following a routine traffic stop in Trenton on the weekend. OPP

A Quint West man faces more than 10 charges, including drug trafficking, following a routine traffic stop in Trenton early Saturday.

According to Quinte West OPP, officers conducted a vehicle stop on Bay Street in Trenton for a Highway Traffic Act investigation.

Police determined the driver was in violation of a number of court-ordered conditions and was arrested. Officers also located a quantity of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash and weapons.

Read more: 2 arrested after OPP probe into drug trafficking operation between Northumberland County, GTA

Brian Brown, 42, of Quinte West, was arrested and charged with the eight counts of failure to comply with a release order and one count each of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear for video bail in Belleville later Saturday, OPP said.

