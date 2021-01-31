3 stabbings in less than 6 hours, suspects still at large: Police

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is still searching for suspects in three separate stabbings.

January 30, 2021, 8:51 p.m.

Police responded to the area of Main Street and Logan Avenue after a report of a stabbing on a transit bus.

A 16-year-old male was riding the bus when a woman he didn’t know stabbed him and fled.

Officers say the incident is believed to be unprovoked.

The man was transported to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

January 30, 2021, 2:45 a.m.

Police were called to the area of St. John’s for a report of a stabbing which they say occurred after a robbery.

A 35-year-old man was cycling in the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue when he was pushed off his bike, robbed and stabbed by a male suspect.

The victim was able to return home where he then contacted police.

He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and has been upgraded to stable.

January 31, 2021, 2:18 a.m.

Police responded to the area of Lizzie Street and Alexander Avenue after a report of a stabbing.

The WPS say a 22-year-old male was in the area with his girlfriend when he was approached by a man and two women unknown to him.

The male suspect attempted to rob the victim and stabbed him during the incident.

The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

The Major Crimes Unit investigating three different stabbings over the weekend that sent three people to hospital (all transported unstable & later upgraded to stable condition). Investigators have not identified a connection between any of them. Release: https://t.co/h3XLe9IjOQ — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 31, 2021

Police say all three of these incidents are believed to be unrelated.

The WPS is still searching for the suspects and ask anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).