Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Hwy 97 partially closed in Vernon as crew works to fix water-main break

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted January 31, 2021 12:42 pm
Crews at work on Highway 97 in Vernon on Sunday morning fixing a water main break.
Crews at work on Highway 97 in Vernon on Sunday morning fixing a water main break. Megan Turcato / Global News

Highway 97 is partially closed to traffic at the top of hospital hill in Vernon as crews work to repair a water-main break.

However, traffic is still getting through in both directions.

Read more: Sinkhole closes Highway 97 at Vernon

The City of Vernon said the break has knocked out water service to around 20 properties in the area, but not nearby Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The city said, just before 9 a.m. that the problem should be fixed within three hours.

Read more: Major water service interruption for some Vernon, B.C., residents due to water main break

It’s the third water-main break in the city this week.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the city said, a break took out water service for around 20 properties near 34 Street and 42 Avenue.

The next day, the city sent out another bulletin to let residents know that repairs to another water-main break in the 1900 block of 43 Street meant an estimated 15 properties were without water service.

Click to play video 'Vernon’s 2020 budget includes a 4.9% tax hike' Vernon’s 2020 budget includes a 4.9% tax hike
Vernon’s 2020 budget includes a 4.9% tax hike – Dec 12, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VernonHighway 97Water Main BreakCity of VernonHospital HillHighway 97 Water Main BreakVernon Water Main Break
Flyers
More weekly flyers