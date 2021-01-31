Hwy 97 partially closed in Vernon as crew works to fix water-main break

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 97 is partially closed to traffic at the top of hospital hill in Vernon as crews work to repair a water-main break.

However, traffic is still getting through in both directions.

The City of Vernon said the break has knocked out water service to around 20 properties in the area, but not nearby Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The city said, just before 9 a.m. that the problem should be fixed within three hours.

It’s the third water-main break in the city this week.

On Tuesday, the city said, a break took out water service for around 20 properties near 34 Street and 42 Avenue.

The next day, the city sent out another bulletin to let residents know that repairs to another water-main break in the 1900 block of 43 Street meant an estimated 15 properties were without water service.

