Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Debate-packed third week ahead for Newfoundland and Labrador election campaign

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2021 9:57 am
Click to play video 'Critics question timing of N.L. election call' Critics question timing of N.L. election call
Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal leader Andrew Furey, is facing criticism after calling an early provincial election for February 13. As Ross Lord explains, critics suspect the incumbent Liberals have something to hide. – Jan 23, 2021

The steady roll-out of policy announcements from party leaders hoping to win over Newfoundland and Labrador voters slowed slightly this weekend, as candidates head into a week of debates.

On Saturday, Liberal Leader and incumbent Premier Andrew Furey promised to create an incubator aimed at driving social innovation in the community sector.

NDP spokeswoman Jean Graham says party leader Alison Coffin will make a policy announcement Sunday.

Read more: Concerns raised over short time frame for rotational workers to vote in N.L. election

Otherwise, leaders – like Ches Crosbie of the Progressive Conservatives – are spending the weekend knocking on doors, holding public meet and greets and prepping for the upcoming debates.

Trending Stories

The campaign leading up to the Feb. 13 vote is already halfway done, but none of the parties have yet released policy platforms.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'RCMP: Man with dozens of knives wanted to ‘execute’ N.L. politicians' RCMP: Man with dozens of knives wanted to ‘execute’ N.L. politicians
RCMP: Man with dozens of knives wanted to ‘execute’ N.L. politicians

The province is facing staggering financial challenges, with a $1.84-billion deficit on the books and a $16.4-billion net debt – the highest per capita in the country.

The parties’ plans to correct course are sure to come up next week as the province’s teacher’s association, the federation of labour and the St. John’s Status of Women Council, among others, all have scheduled debates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusPandemicElectionNewfoundland and LabradorNLAndrew FureyChes CrosbieNewfoundland Electionnl electionn.l. electionSt. John's Status of Women Council
Flyers
More weekly flyers