Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses for weekend pedestrian collision

Police in Kelowna are appealing for public help following a weekend collision involving a pedestrian.

According to Kelowna RCMP, a pedestrian was lucky to have suffered just minor injuries after getting hit by a van on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 24.

Police say the 52-year-old woman was walking through a parking lot on the northeast corner of Enterprise Way and Powick Road, just after 10 a.m., when she was struck by an older, white commercial-style van.

The van left the scene without stopping, with the driver being described as a male in his mid-20s with a clean-shaven face and medium complexion.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident and hasn’t spoken to police yet to come forward,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“It’s extremely fortunate that the pedestrian was not more seriously injured in this incident.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

