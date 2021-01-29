87 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total case count reaches 9,311

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 87 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 9,311.

A further 106 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 8,506.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the first time since Jan. 20, leaving the region’s death toll at 198.

That leaves the area with 601 active cases, down 19 from Thursday, and 265 since last Friday.

There are currently 42 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 with nine of those people being intensive care.

Waterloo Public Health says there are 34 active outbreaks remaining with a major one coming to an end at Cambridge Country Manor.

Sixteen residents suffered COVID-19-related deaths at the retirement home since an outbreak was first declared on Dec. 8.

A total of 60 residents and 70 staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Several other COVID-19 outbreaks also came to an end including one at Forest Height Long Term Care in Kitchener, one in the 3 East Unit of St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener and one in the manufacturing sector.

One new outbreak has also been declared at Lanark Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Elsewhere, the province reported 1,837 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 264,300.

Friday’s case count is lower than Thursday’s which saw 2,093 new infections. On Wednesday 1,670 new cases were recorded and 1,740 on Tuesday.

“Locally, there are 595 new cases in Toronto, 295 in Peel, and 170 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

The death toll in the province rose to 6,072 as 58 more deaths were reported.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues