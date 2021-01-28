Teenage boy accused of killing Devan Selvey now charged with 2nd-degree murder: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

The teenager who’s accused of fatally stabbing Devan Selvey outside of his east Hamilton high school will stand trial for second-degree murder.

The youth, who cannot be identified due to his age, was 14 years old in October 2019 when he was initially charged with first-degree murder in Selvey’s death.

Hamilton police confirm the boy is now facing a reduced charge.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again next month.

Selvey was fatally stabbed outside of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7, 2019.

Another teen, who was 18 years old at the time, pleaded guilty in August 2020 to unauthorized possession of a weapon and is serving 15 months of probation.

1:53 Murder charge dropped in Devan Bracci-Selvey case Murder charge dropped in Devan Bracci-Selvey case – Dec 13, 2019

Selvey’s mother had said her son was being bullied before he was killed and claims staff at the school and at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School didn’t do enough to prevent his death.

An independent review launched as a result of Selvey’s murder has resulted in nearly a dozen recommendations for the board to improve how it responds to bullying incidents.

2:29 Hamilton-Wentworth district school board votes for panel on bullying intervention Hamilton-Wentworth district school board votes for panel on bullying intervention – Oct 28, 2019