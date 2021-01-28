Ottawa man faces historical child sex offence charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a 57-year-old Ottawa man in connection with a series of alleged sex offences against children dating back to the 1980s.

The Ottawa police’s sexual assault and child abuse section announced the charges Thursday in connection with an ongoing investigation launched in August 2020.

Police said they began looking into a 1998 incident involving a young girl then, which led to the reopening of a 1985 investigation involving the same suspect but another girl.

“Investigators found that both incidents occurred at the man’s home with children who were between four and 10 years old at the time,” a statement from police read.

David Antonio Wilson, from Ottawa, is charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of gross indecency and one count of sexual interference.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is in custody awaiting trial.

Investigators are concerned there could be other victims and ask anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of a crime and support is needed, resources can be found here.

1:57 Former Calgary basketball coach charged with sexual assault of teen Former Calgary basketball coach charged with sexual assault of teen