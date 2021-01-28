Manitoba watchdog clears Winnipeg police officer in shooting that killed Eishia Hudson

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is not recommending charges against a Winnipeg police officer who shot and killed Eishia Hudson.

The 16-year-old Indigenous girl was killed by an unnamed Winnipeg police officer last April after a chase in a stolen Jeep following an alleged robbery at a liquor store.

At the time, Winnipeg police said Hudson was driving the SUV which ran into a police cruiser and a number of other cars near Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said Thursday it has finished a months-long investigation into the police shooting and, after consulting with the Manitoba Prosecution Service, no criminal charges are being recommended against the officer.

“This incident is a tragedy, magnified by the loss of a young life,” reads a release from the IIU.

The IIU said the investigation, which started the day after Hudson’s death on April 8, included interviews with several officers who were at the scene, as well as four other suspects who were in the SUV at the time, and others who witnessed the shooting.

They say the investigators also used a recording of the 911 call, audio from WPS radio transmissions, as well as photographs and video taken by various civilian witnesses in their probe.

According to the IIU’s 15-page final report into the shooting, the officer who fired the shots declined to be interviewed but did provide his notes and a prepared statement to IIU investigators.

The report says the Jeep rammed one police vehicle, later crashed into a truck and was still moving as officers surrounded it.

The report quotes a use-of-force expert as saying officers were correctly concerned that the situation posed a lethal threat as the vehicle continued to move.

“I am of the opinion that since this was a high-risk arrest with offenders who had just committed a commercial robbery and had threatened to stab the victims, the officers were correct to be concerned that a lethal-force threat could suddenly arise,” the expert, who is not named, says in the report.

Four other people in the SUV were arrested at the scene and their cases remain before the courts.

While the IIU does not normally release their final reports into investigations while criminal charges are still before the courts, they say an exception was made in this case because it is in the public’s interest.

The report is not the last word on the shooting. An inquest led by a provincial court judge is normally held when people die while being involved with police or in correctional facilities. One is expected to be called in the near future.

The province’s children’s advocate has also said a probe by her office is expected.

–With files from The Canadian Press

-More to come.

