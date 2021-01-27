Menu

Crime

Couple fined under COVID-19 regulations for using drugs in Brockville cemetery: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 12:47 pm
Brockville police fined two people under the province's state of emergency laws for allegedly doing meth in a local cemetery.
A pair of Brockville residents are facing fines under the province’s COVID-19 state of emergency act after police say they were out using drugs in the middle of the night.

Brockville police say officers on routine patrol spotted a vehicle downtown at about 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver made some “evasive maneuvers” and left the area.

Read more: Kingston bylaw officers lay 31 COVID-19 fines for large gatherings in November

Officers say they then found the car at a cemetery on Highway 2 just west of the city.

Police allege a 32-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were using crystal meth in the vehicle.

The man was charged with drug possession, and both are facing $750 fines under Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act for leaving their homes for a non-essential purpose.

