Canada

City of Kelowna looking for neighbourhood ‘Snow Angels’

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 1:38 pm
The City of Kelowna is asking residents to nominate people in the community who help others clear snow.
Global News

Everyone knows someone that helps with clearing snow in their neighbourhood and the City of Kelowna is asking residents to nominate those helpful hands, through its website.

“Do you have a friendly neighbourhood Snow Angel? You know, that neighbour who braves the cold on the snowiest of days and heads out with their shovel or snow blower and clears driveways and sidewalks throughout the neighbourhood,” wrote city staff, in a release.

“These individuals are doing a kind service to the community and we can help you acknowledge them!”

Read more: With 9,200 renter households in ‘core need,’ Kelowna eyeing more land for affordable housing

Nominees will receive a special Snow Angels toque and a card, as well as being entered into a raffle where they can win a $100 gift certificate that can be used at a local business.

The winner will be contacted by mail.

