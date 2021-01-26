City of Kelowna looking for neighbourhood ‘Snow Angels’

Send this page to someone via email

Everyone knows someone that helps with clearing snow in their neighbourhood and the City of Kelowna is asking residents to nominate those helpful hands, through its website.

“Do you have a friendly neighbourhood Snow Angel? You know, that neighbour who braves the cold on the snowiest of days and heads out with their shovel or snow blower and clears driveways and sidewalks throughout the neighbourhood,” wrote city staff, in a release.

“These individuals are doing a kind service to the community and we can help you acknowledge them!”

Nominees will receive a special Snow Angels toque and a card, as well as being entered into a raffle where they can win a $100 gift certificate that can be used at a local business.

Story continues below advertisement

The winner will be contacted by mail.

2:13 Another winter shelter opens in Kelowna due in large part to COVID-19 Another winter shelter opens in Kelowna due in large part to COVID-19