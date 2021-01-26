Menu

Crime

Police charge Kitchener man with ‘hate-motivated’ harassment of neighbour

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 11:50 am
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly harassed a neighbour for an extended period in what police are calling a hate-motivated incident.

Police say officers were called to a home in Kitchener on Jan. 13 at around 8:26 a.m. regarding a complaint of “ongoing harassment.”

Read more: Police make 4th arrest in 2020 shooting on Westwood Drive in Kitchener

They say the investigation showed an ongoing issue between neighbours that included “property damage and racial slurs.”

Trending Stories

“It is believed that the harassment is hate-motivated,” police said.

Read more: 2 men impersonate police officers in attempt to access Kitchener apartment building

On Monday at about 11 p.m., police served an entry warrant on one of the neighbour’s homes.

Story continues below advertisement

They arrested a 39-year-old Kitchener man and charged him with two counts of criminal harassment and two counts of mischief — interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of a property.

