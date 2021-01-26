Police charge Kitchener man with ‘hate-motivated’ harassment of neighbour

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly harassed a neighbour for an extended period in what police are calling a hate-motivated incident.

Police say officers were called to a home in Kitchener on Jan. 13 at around 8:26 a.m. regarding a complaint of “ongoing harassment.”

They say the investigation showed an ongoing issue between neighbours that included “property damage and racial slurs.”

“It is believed that the harassment is hate-motivated,” police said.

On Monday at about 11 p.m., police served an entry warrant on one of the neighbour’s homes.

They arrested a 39-year-old Kitchener man and charged him with two counts of criminal harassment and two counts of mischief — interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of a property.