Police charge Kitchener man with ‘hate-motivated’ harassment of neighbour

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly harassed a neighbour for an extended period in what police are calling a hate-motivated incident.
Police say officers were called to a home in Kitchener on Jan. 13 at around 8:26 a.m. regarding a complaint of “ongoing harassment.”
They say the investigation showed an ongoing issue between neighbours that included “property damage and racial slurs.”
“It is believed that the harassment is hate-motivated,” police said.
On Monday at about 11 p.m., police served an entry warrant on one of the neighbour’s homes.
They arrested a 39-year-old Kitchener man and charged him with two counts of criminal harassment and two counts of mischief — interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of a property.
Comments