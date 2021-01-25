South Stormont man dead following weekend snowmobile collision: OPP

A 44-year-old man died over the weekend following a collision between his snowmobile and a car in eastern Ontario, provincial police say.
OPP responded to the crash on County Road 2 in South Stormont Township shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday.
A snowmobile had entered the roadway and was struck by an eastbound passenger vehicle, according to police.
The driver of the snowmobile, a man from South Stormont, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his next-of-kin are notified.
The two occupants of the passenger vehicle were uninjured, police said.
