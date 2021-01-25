Menu

Crime

Increased police presence at Oneida First Nation is part of ‘on-going investigation’

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 25, 2021 10:07 am
A sign on the perimeter of Oneida Nation of the Thames in Ontario on July 26, 2019.
A sign on the perimeter of Oneida Nation of the Thames in Ontario on July 26, 2019. Declan Keogh/Ryerson University

The is an increased police presence in the area of Ball Park Road of the Oneida First Nation, though police have not yet provided details.

OPP, along with members of the Oneida Police Service and Chippewas of the Thames Police, responded to a 911 call Monday morning.

Provincial police say they have “deployed the necessary resources to assist with the on-going investigation,” and the public should expect to see an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

People are asked to avoid the area of Ball Park Road and Walker Road while police investigate.

More to come.

