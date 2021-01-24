Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 1,457 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths as hospitalizations drop

By Staff The Canadian Press
People arrive to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, January 24, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People arrive to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, January 24, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec is reporting 1,457 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as well as 41 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Twelve of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while the rest occurred earlier or at an unknown date.

Hospitalizations declined for the fifth straight day, down by 56 to 1,327.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Legault wants to make travel harder for Quebecers as Ottawa mulls more restrictions

Of those patients, 219 were in intensive care, an increase of three.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter that the numbers are encouraging but Quebecers need to maintain their efforts to reduce cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Trending Stories

A total of 253,633 Quebecers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 9,478 have died since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Legault wants to make travel harder for Quebecers as Ottawa mulls more restrictions' Coronavirus: Legault wants to make travel harder for Quebecers as Ottawa mulls more restrictions
Coronavirus: Legault wants to make travel harder for Quebecers as Ottawa mulls more restrictions
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Province not discarding extending curfew' Coronavirus: Province not discarding extending curfew
Coronavirus: Province not discarding extending curfew
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebecMontrealCurfew
Flyers
More weekly flyers