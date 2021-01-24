Quebec reports 1,457 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths as hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,457 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as well as 41 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Twelve of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while the rest occurred earlier or at an unknown date.

Hospitalizations declined for the fifth straight day, down by 56 to 1,327.

Of those patients, 219 were in intensive care, an increase of three.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter that the numbers are encouraging but Quebecers need to maintain their efforts to reduce cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

A total of 253,633 Quebecers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 9,478 have died since the pandemic began.

