North Vancouver RCMP say body found burned at homeless encampment

North Vancouver RCMP say a fire at what appeared to be a homeless camp turned fatal Friday night.
Fire crews were originally called to the bushes behind the Phibbs Exchange bus loop near Orwell Street around 5 p.m.
Sgt. Peter Devries says police were then called in because a burned body was found in the area.
“We sent our investigative services to the scene.” he said. “At this point we don’t have any evidence that there was foul play involved, this does appear to be just a tragic, tragic accident.”
The B.C. Coroner’s Service has been called in and police are now investigating.
On Thursday evening, a homeless man in Victoria lost his belongings when his tent when up in flames.
