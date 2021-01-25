Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: cool start to the final week of January

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 12:43 pm
Another wave of light snow returns to the Okanagan on Wednesday.
Another wave of light snow returns to the Okanagan on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Flurries lingered into the day on Monday with temperatures staying cool, only making it up to around -3 C or -2 C in the afternoon.

Cloud cover lingers Monday night into Tuesday morning with a slight chance of flurries as the mercury starts off the day in mid-minus single digits before rising toward the freezing mark.

A few pockets of flurries are possible on Tuesday.
A few pockets of flurries are possible on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds and the risk of snow sticks around mid-week as daytime highs return to the freezing mark before eventually popping above it by week’s end as the risk of flurries diminishes into Saturday.

The final weekend of January will be slightly warmer with daytime highs returning to above freezing values.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

SnowSunshineBC weatherCloudokanagan weatherCool Weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
