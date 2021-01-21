Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Former Newfoundland school teacher charged with sex offences against student

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2021 5:59 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. A challenge of Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 travel ban is expected to be heard before the province's supreme court beginning today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. A challenge of Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 travel ban is expected to be heard before the province's supreme court beginning today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

AVONDALE, N.L. – A 38-year-old former teacher has been charged with sexual offences against a student who attended a high school in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The RCMP allege the offences occurred at Roncalli Central High in Avondale, N.L., about 70 kilometres southwest of St. John’s.

Noel Strapp of Harbour Main, N.L., is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation in connection with incidents that allegedly occurred between 2014 and 2016.

Strapp was arrested Thursday and has been released on conditions to appear in court March 2.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Riverview basketball coach facing 30 new charges relating to child pornography' Riverview basketball coach facing 30 new charges relating to child pornography
Riverview basketball coach facing 30 new charges relating to child pornography – Nov 3, 2020

The RCMP were contacted about the allegations in November of 2019 by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the police agency that received the original report.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMPSexual AssaultNewfoundlandNewfoundland and LabradorNLsexual offencesTeacher chargedNoel StrappRoncalli Central High
Flyers
More weekly flyers