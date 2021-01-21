Senior hospital staffer ‘retires’ after family member vaccinated in Orangeville without appointment

Send this page to someone via email

ORANGEVILLE, Ont. — A senior staff member at an Ontario hospital has retired after a relative was vaccinated against COVID-19 at a clinic intended for health-care workers.

Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Ont., has apologized for what it’s calling an isolated incident on Jan. 14.

The centre won’t name the individual beyond the title “staff director,” citing privacy reasons.

The CEO says the employee’s relative was at the hospital for another reason and was vaccinated during a break in scheduled appointments.

Kim Delahunt calls it one person’s “failure in sound decision-making,” and that health-care leaders must be held to a higher standard.

Delahunt says the individual decided to retire after the incident, adding that the hospital is “deeply sorry.”

