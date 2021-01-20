Menu

Canada

Parole board decision notes Allan Legere planned escape in year of murder conviction

By Michael Tutton The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2021 3:25 pm
Click to play video 'N.B. killer Allan Legere denied parole' N.B. killer Allan Legere denied parole
Allan Legere has been denied parole. The Parole Board of Canada said the man dubbed "the Monster of the Miramichi" remains an "untreated sexual offender and violent offender.” Legere's horrific crime spree more than 30 years ago included four brutal murders. Callum Smith reports.

A written decision denying Allan Legere’s parole said he planned a hostage taking and an escape the same year he was convicted of multiple, brutal killings in Miramichi, N.B.

The eight-page decision that followed a Jan. 13 parole board hearing also noted that in May 2019, a weapon was found inside the television in the serial murderer’s cell at the Edmonton Institution.

The 72-year-old convicted murderer, rapist and arsonist escaped from custody on May 3, 1989, while serving a life sentence for the murder of store owner John Glendenning during a 1986 robbery.

Bid by Allan Legere for parole prompts debate over whether release laws need review

Mr. Legere created panic in the Miramichi area as he carried out four more brutal murders, several arsons and a sexual assault before being recaptured on Nov. 24, 1989.

He was convicted of the murders in November 1991, after DNA evidence confirmed his presence at the murder scenes.

During his hearing last week, Legere didn’t accept responsibility for the beating deaths, saying others committed them; he blamed alcohol for his actions in tying up and sexually assaulting a woman, and he said he expected victims’ families to forgive him and move on.

