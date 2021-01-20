Guelph police asking for help in locating missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are asking for help in locating a 63-year-old woman who has been missing for close to a week.

Diane Hurst was last seen walking near Morris Street on Jan. 14 at around 7 p.m., police said in a news release Wednesday.

The service added that she has no access to a vehicle but is known to frequent Toronto and Waterloo Region.

Police have released photos of the missing woman.

Anyone with information into her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212.

Supplied. Supplied

