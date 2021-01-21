Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Arctic air, cold temperatures, en route for region

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 1:24 pm
Minus double-digit temperatures will reach the Okanagan on Saturday morning.
Minus double-digit temperatures will reach the Okanagan on Saturday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Cool conditions will settle into the Okanagan heading into the weekend, with skies clearing out throughout Thursday as temperatures climb to around -1 C in the afternoon.

The mercury, however, will plunge to around -8 on Thursday night, as mostly clear skies make way for more valley clouds under an inversion into Friday morning.

Those valley clouds will clear on Friday. And as sunshine returns, a steady climb will ensue, helping warm the region to around -3 C later in the day.

Valley cloud redevelops into early Friday morning.
Valley cloud redevelops into early Friday morning. SkyTracker Weather

A similar setup with morning valley cloud and afternoon sunshine will stick around Saturday. It will be a chilly start to the day, with temperatures in minus double digits before recovering to around -4 C in the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The next frontal system will sweep through on Sunday, with a few centimetres of snow likely. This should help moderate conditions slightly, with a daytime high around -3 C.

The final week of January will kick off on a cold note, with a polar vortex lobe pushing into B.C.

This will keep daytime highs just shy of the freezing mark, with overnight lows in mid-minus single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowSunshineCold WeatherBC weatherCloudokanagan weatherCool Weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers