Car and logging truck collide on Highway 28 north of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital flowing a collision on Hwy. 28 north of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just north of Young’s Point near North School Road around 5:40 a.m. for the collision between a car and logging truck.

Both vehicles ended up in the southbound ditch.

TRAFFIC: A section of Highway 28 is blocked to traffic north of North School Road following a collision between a car and a logging truck. One person is in care of @PtboParamedics #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/CIZr390a9H — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 20, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Peterborough County OPP. The condition of the truck driver is unclear at this time.

OPP say the northbound car crossed into the southbound lane and collided with the southbound logging truck.

Hwy. 28 remains closed between North School Road and 15th Line of Selwyn Township for the investigation and crash cleanup. A detour is in place from North School Road to the 15th Line.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said.

ROAD CLOSURE: All lanes are closed at Hwy 28 and Clear Lake Rd. between #Lakefield and #Apsley due to an overturned log truck. There is a detour in place: North School Rd. to 15th Line. ^bm — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) January 20, 2021

— More to come.

Story continues below advertisement