Car and logging truck collide on Highway 28 north of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
One person was taken to hospital flowing a collision between a car and a logging truck on Highway 28 on Wednesday morning.

One person was taken to hospital flowing a collision on Hwy. 28 north of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just north of Young’s Point near North School Road around 5:40 a.m. for the collision between a car and logging truck.

Both vehicles ended up in the southbound ditch.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Peterborough County OPP. The condition of the truck driver is unclear at this time.

Trending Stories

OPP say the northbound car crossed into the southbound lane and collided with the southbound logging truck.

Hwy. 28 remains closed between North School Road and 15th Line of Selwyn Township for the investigation and crash cleanup. A detour is in place from North School Road to the 15th Line.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said.

— More to come.

