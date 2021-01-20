Police search for suspects after small town bank robbery in Oxford County

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in Oxford County are searching for three suspects following a bank robbery reported east of Woodstock.

Police say the robbery occurred at a bank on Oxford Street in Drumbo around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. The OPP’s canine unit and members of the Emergency Response Team went to the scene.

Police say three suspects entered the Bank of Montreal and demanded money while brandishing a weapon. Cash was turned over to the suspects, though the exact amount has not been released, before the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported to customers or staff members.

Officers patrolling the area found the vehicle abandoned a short distance away, and police believe the suspects entered a second vehicle and fled from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Police say the investigation is ongoing.