Alleged armed Kelowna, B.C., man arrested following 7-hour standoff

A 51-year-old Kelowna man remains in custody after his standoff with police, on Monday night.
Kelowna RCMP received reports that a man in the Glenmore area was armed with a handgun on Jan. 18, around 5 p.m.
“The investigation led police to believe the suspect was inside a residence in the 700-block of Leathead Road.” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.
Police say they surrounded the home and ordered the inhabitants to come out. Multiple people emerged from the home, but the 51-year-old man refused.
The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) was then deployed to assist with the ‘safe apprehension’ of a barricaded suspect.
“A critical incident commander, the Southeast District ERT, and specially trained RCMP crisis negotiators were called in to assist,” said Noseworthy.
The standoff lasted over seven hours, according to police, and ended around 1 a.m. without further incident.
The 51-year-old is facing numerous potential charges, according to Kelowna RCMP.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
