Sports

Simoni Lawrence returns to Tiger-Cats

By Ted Michaels 900 CHML
Posted January 19, 2021 2:11 pm
Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Jumal Rolle (25), linebacker Simoni Lawrence (21) and defensive back Frankie Williams (37) celebrate an interception on the Edmonton Eskimos during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday September 20, 2019. The Tiger-Cats won 30-27.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Jumal Rolle (25), linebacker Simoni Lawrence (21) and defensive back Frankie Williams (37) celebrate an interception on the Edmonton Eskimos during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday September 20, 2019. The Tiger-Cats won 30-27. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

A fan favourite is back in Black and Gold.

The Tiger-Cats have re-signed linebacker Simoni Lawrence.

The 31-year-old returns to the Tiger-Cats for his eighth season.

He started 15 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2019, leading the Canadian Football League in defensive tackles, with 98.

He tied a career-high with three interceptions, and added four quarterback sacks, seven pass knockdowns, one fumble recovery, and four tackles for loss.

He’s been named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player two times.

He set a CFL single-game record in Week 16 at Winnipeg with 17 defensive tackles against the Blue Bombers. The previous record was 16, set by Reggie Hunt of Winnipeg.

