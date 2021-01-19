Simoni Lawrence returns to Tiger-Cats

Send this page to someone via email

A fan favourite is back in Black and Gold.

The Tiger-Cats have re-signed linebacker Simoni Lawrence.

The 31-year-old returns to the Tiger-Cats for his eighth season.

He started 15 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2019, leading the Canadian Football League in defensive tackles, with 98.

He tied a career-high with three interceptions, and added four quarterback sacks, seven pass knockdowns, one fumble recovery, and four tackles for loss.

He’s been named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player two times.

He set a CFL single-game record in Week 16 at Winnipeg with 17 defensive tackles against the Blue Bombers. The previous record was 16, set by Reggie Hunt of Winnipeg.

