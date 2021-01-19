Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Kawarthas and Northumberland; 9 active outbreaks in regions

By Greg Davis Global News
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit is dealing with nine active outbreaks.
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports three new cases of COVID-19 both in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County on Tuesday.

That increases the overall number of cases to 730, which consists of 43 in Haliburton County, 339 in the Kawarthas and 348 in Northumberland. There are four active cases in Haliburton, 23 in the Kawarthas and 47 in Northumberland.

There were also two new resolved cases, one each in Haliburton County and the Kawarthas. Of the 730 cases since the pandemic was declared, 627 are now resolved — approximately 86 per cent.

The health unit is dealing with nine active coronavirus outbreaks at the following:

  • Hope St. Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (two resident deaths, 16 other residents and 15 staff members have been infected; declared Jan. 1)
  • Warkworth Place (one resident death, declared Jan. 17. No other active cases)
  • Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg (one staff member, declared Jan. 15)
  • Tower of Hope in Port Hope (one resident, declared Jan. 12)
  • Canadian Centre for Addictions in Port Hope (declared Jan. 15)
  • Caressant Care on McLaughlin Road in Lindsay in the City of Kawartha Lakes (declared Jan. 9)
  • Maplewood retirement home in Brighton in Northumberland County (declared Jan. 9)
  • Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)
  • Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)
Since the pandemic’s beginnings there have been 42 COVID-19-related deaths, which includes 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes — 28 associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the spring. There have been six deaths in Northumberland County.

HKPR COVID-19 case data for Jan. 19.
HKPR COVID-19 case data for Jan. 19. HKPR District Health Unit

There have been 29 hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 20 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, eight in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

