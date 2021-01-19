Menu

FBI arrests woman wanted in search for Nancy Pelosi’s stolen laptop

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 9:30 am
Click to play video 'US Capitol riot: DC officers recount being beaten during “horrifying” attack' US Capitol riot: DC officers recount being beaten during “horrifying” attack
WATCH: Washington, D.C. Metropolitan police officers recounted their experiences during the U.S. Capitol riot, which saw pro-Trump supporters storm the building on Jan. 6, saying they were beaten and had stun guns used against them by some of the rioters as they attempted to protect the Capitol and the lawmakers and staff inside.

A pro-Trump rioter suspected of stealing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi‘s laptop during the U.S. Capitol attack has been arrested after the FBI received a tip that she might be trying to sell the computer to Russia.

Riley June Williams, 22, of Harrisburg, Pa., turned herself in to authorities in her home state on Monday, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Read more: Giuliani says he’s a ‘witness,’ can’t defend Trump at impeachment trial

Williams was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct and illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, as part of the mob that stormed the building over U.S. President Donald Trump‘s false claims of election fraud.

Williams directed the mob to Pelosi’s office during the attack, the FBI said in court documents, citing video from the incident.

Trump supporters burst into Pelosi’s empty office during the attack, posed for photos at her desk and left nasty notes behind. A laptop was also missing after the riot dispersed, Pelosi’s staff confirmed on Jan. 8.

Read more: Woman fatally shot at U.S. Capitol was QAnon believer, Air Force vet

Williams’ ex-boyfriend told the FBI that she had taken the laptop and wanted to ship it overseas to sell to Russian intelligence, according to court documents. The caller claimed she later gave up on that plan and either destroyed the laptop or still has it in her possession.

The FBI has not confirmed that tip, but it did cite footage that showed Williams leaving the Capitol with a large object in her purse.

Williams’ mother later told local police that she’d packed her clothing and fled for what she said would be “weeks.”

Trending Stories

Her mother also described how Williams had recently become suddenly and enthusiastically interested in Trump.

She had not been charged with any crimes related to the laptop as of Monday evening, and the FBI did not provide details about the computer’s fate.

Riley June Williams, 22, is shown in these handout photos provided by the FBI.
Riley June Williams, 22, is shown in these handout photos provided by the FBI. FBI

Williams is one of dozens who have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot, which brought together a wide range of people who believed the president’s falsehoods about the election. The group included militia members, white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Proud Boys and believers in the fantastical QAnon hoax.

Five people died as a result of the violence, including one police officer who authorities say was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher.

Click to play video 'Timeline of events as pro-Trump rioters cause chaos in U.S. Capitol' Timeline of events as pro-Trump rioters cause chaos in U.S. Capitol
Timeline of events as pro-Trump rioters cause chaos in U.S. Capitol – Jan 6, 2021

The FBI and social media users have been tracking down suspects ever since, thanks to the vast quantity of photos and video that the rioters posted online during the attack.

President Trump was impeached for a second time over the riot after he riled up the crowd beforehand and later described the mob as “very special.”

Click to play video 'U.S. election: ‘We will never give up, we will never concede’ Trump tells protesters' U.S. election: ‘We will never give up, we will never concede’ Trump tells protesters
The attack delayed but did not stop certification of the Nov. 3 election results, in which Joe Biden beat Trump by 74 votes in the Electoral College and seven million in the popular vote.

Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

Trump will reportedly spend his last moments as president in Florida.

