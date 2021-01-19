Menu

Crime

Police investigate pair of break-ins in downtown Halifax

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 8:25 am
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a pair of break-ins.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a pair of break-ins. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax police are investigating a pair of break-ins in downtown Halifax that they believe were carried out by the same man.

On Tuesday, at 2:55 a.m., police responded to an alarm at the Boston Pizza at 1858 Granville St.

They found that a glass panel had been smashed so someone could enter the building.

A cash register and other items were stolen from the location.

A short time later, at 3:05 a.m., police responded to another alarm, this time at the Creamy Rainbow bakery located at 1526 Dresden Row.

The front door’s glass panel was smashed and a cash register was taken.

Police say they have identified a suspect. The man is about 30 years old, with short brown hair and glasses.

At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black jacket with a white hoodie underneath. He also wore black pants and black sneakers with white soles.

