Rick Zamperin: Buffalo Bills eager to hear status of Patrick Mahomes

The Buffalo Bills are so close to reaching their first Super Bowl since 1994 they can almost taste it.

Buffalo advanced to the AFC championship game after dispatching the Baltimore Ravens 17-3 on Saturday night.

The last time Buffalo played in the AFC title game was Jan. 23, 1994, when they beat the Chiefs 30-13 to earn their fourth straight trip to the Super Bowl.

The Bills will travel to Kansas City on Jan. 24 after the defending champion Chiefs held on to beat the Cleveland Browns 22-17 Sunday afternoon.

Almost 26 years to the day, the Chiefs and Bills will face off again for the right to represent their conference in the NFL final, only this time at Arrowhead Stadium in K.C.

Hovering over the impending matchup is the status of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left Sunday’s game against the Browns with a concussion.

Backup Chad Henne was forced into action and helped K.C. beat Cleveland to ensure the Chiefs would host their third consecutive AFC championship game, but if Mahomes can’t play it will be a huge plus for the Bills.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen has been one of the best QB’s in the league this season. Stefon Diggs is arguably the top receiver in the game right now, and the Bills’ defence and special teams have more than held their own this season.

You never want to see a superstar miss a big game due to injury, but not having to face Mahomes next Sunday would give Buffalo a big advantage on the field and a huge psychological boost.

Rick Zamperin is the assistant program, news and senior sports director at Global News Radio 900 CHML.