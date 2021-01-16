Winnipeg Jets cancel Saturday practice over potential COVID-19 exposure

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have cancelled Saturday’s practice, citing concerns over potential exposure to COVID-19.

In a brief morning media release, the Jets say “the decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure to COVID-19. There is no further information at this time.”

In the latest COVID-19 testing results from the NHL released prior to Wednesday’s season-opening games, the league said 27 players — 17 on the Dallas Stars alone — had tested positive during training camp after more than 12,000 tests were taken.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was a game-time decision for Thursday’s season-opening win over the Calgary Flames, but ended up playing in the contest.

The Jets aren’t scheduled to play again until Monday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

