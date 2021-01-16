Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg Jets cancel Saturday practice over potential COVID-19 exposure

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted January 16, 2021 10:02 am
Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) defends against Nate Thompson (11) during their NHL training camp scrimmage in Winnipeg, Monday, January 11, 2021.
Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) defends against Nate Thompson (11) during their NHL training camp scrimmage in Winnipeg, Monday, January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Winnipeg Jets have cancelled Saturday’s practice, citing concerns over potential exposure to COVID-19.

In a brief morning media release, the Jets say “the decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure to COVID-19. There is no further information at this time.”

In the latest COVID-19 testing results from the NHL released prior to Wednesday’s season-opening games, the league said 27 players — 17 on the Dallas Stars alone — had tested positive during training camp after more than 12,000 tests were taken.

Read more: NHL reports 27 players have tested positive for novel coronavirus

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was a game-time decision for Thursday’s season-opening win over the Calgary Flames, but ended up playing in the contest.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Jets aren’t scheduled to play again until Monday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg Jets Post Game Reaction – Jan. 14' Winnipeg Jets Post Game Reaction – Jan. 14
Winnipeg Jets Post Game Reaction – Jan. 14
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19NHLWinnipeg SportsManitobawinnipegWinnipeg Jetscoronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus in WinnipegJetsNHL COVID-19Jets COVID-19Winnipeg Jets COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers