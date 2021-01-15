3 a.m. teasing instigates officer to pull gun on co-worker: RCMP code of conduct hearing

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP officer described as a “good team player” was ordered to relocate from Kelowna, B.C., after taking out her gun and pointing it at a co-worker.

In a code of conduct hearing held by the RCMP and published online, Const. Kristine Roesler was also ordered to undergo supervision for a year and complete counselling and was docked 15 days’ pay for the incident on March 6, 2019.

On that day, the hearing said Roesler was working, sitting at her desk at 3 a.m., and was being badgered and incessantly teased by a co-worker who wouldn’t take hints to leave her alone, despite being told to “f–k off” and that she was “not in the mood” to joke.

The 22-page hearing said Roesler was frustrated at the time, as a report to Crown counsel had been reviewed by a supervisor and needed correcting.

“You were approached by Const. Kevin Hess, who began teasing you by pretending to be your supervisor and jokingly commenting on your work,” RCMP Insp. Colin Miller wrote in the hearing.

“You became agitated by the incessant teasing of Const. Hess, who it is admitted did not stop his good-natured verbalizing despite your comments for him to ‘f— off’ and that you were ‘not in the mood’ to joke.

“Without any excuse or justification, while in a seated position, you removed your loaded RCMP issued 9mm Smith and Wesson semi-automatic service pistol from your holster and pointed it in the direction of Const. Hess.

“While holding your service pistol in your hand, you stated to Const. Hess to ‘go away’ and to ‘f— off.’”

Miller noted that Roesler and Hess were best friends outside of work, with Hess pretending to be her supervisor during the incident and making comments in relation to her paperwork corrections.

After pulling out her firearm, “Const. Roesler returned her firearm to its holster and Const. Hess made comments about the size of Const. Roesler’s firearm and her shooting prowess.”

Miller said several other members were working in the detachment at the time, with two overhearing the exchange between Roesler and Hess.

“Additionally, the other witnesses who heard the exchange between Const. Roesler and Const. Hess indicated that she was already upset and venting about her reports to Crown counsel when he started teasing her,” said Miller.

“It seems that the more he teased her, the more upset she became. The more upset she became, the more laughs he got, which reinforced his behaviour.

“It is reasonable to believe that upon her having enough of this teasing, Const. Roesler, in a moment of frustration and poor judgment, reacted by drawing her firearm.”

That act, said the hearing, was an action discreditable to the force, with discipline, not dismissal, being required.

The hearing found that Roesler was remorseful, wrote a letter of apology and took two firearm courses, and that she had no record of prior discipline. It also said she had personal stressors, but noted Roesler also had 10 very positive letters of reference, including five from more senior officers.

“From both her performance evaluation and the reference letters, it is evident that Const. Roesler is a good team player,” said Miller, adding that she co-operated with the investigation.

“Const. Roesler is being given an opportunity to continue in her career with the RCMP. However, any future contravention of the Code of Conduct will be seriously reviewed by the appropriate conduct authority and could lead to her dismissal from the Force.”

To view the hearing, click here.

