Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Code of conduct hearing for Okanagan police officer rescheduled, now in-camera

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 6:02 pm
A South Okanagan officer’s code of conduct hearing has changed from a public hearing to an in-camera hearing. The hearing was slated to take place on Jan. 14, but is in the process of being rescheduled.
A South Okanagan officer’s code of conduct hearing has changed from a public hearing to an in-camera hearing. The hearing was slated to take place on Jan. 14, but is in the process of being rescheduled. File / Global News

A public hearing for a South Okanagan police officer will now take place behind closed doors.

B.C. RCMP say Const. Ryan Fulcher is facing a charge under section 7.1 of the RCMP’s code of conduct. That section is discreditable conduct.

Related News

The incident is alleged to have taken place in September of 2018, according to police.

Fulcher’s RCMP code of conduct hearing was originally slated to take place on Jan. 14, but will now be an in-camera meeting, police told Global News.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP officer suspended for allegedly sexting assault victim

Police say Fulcher has been suspended with pay, and that the in-camera hearing has yet to be scheduled.

According to the RCMP, “public trust is essential for the RCMP to effectively serve and protect Canadians. As a result, RCMP employees must conduct themselves in a manner that not only meets, but exceeds, the rightfully high expectations of Canadians.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP website said conduct hearings are formal, court-like processes that are held before a board of one or more persons. It also said hearings are subject to change.

“Conduct hearings are initiated in cases where the member’s dismissal is being sought based on the overall circumstances of the allegations,” said the website.

It added that boards have the legal authority to hear evidence, such as sworn testimony, to make determinations as required and, if the contravention(s) is established, to administer various conduct measures including dismissal.

Arbitrator says 2 Bathurst police officers did not violate the force’s code of conduct
Arbitrator says 2 Bathurst police officers did not violate the force’s code of conduct
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceOkanagansouth okanaganBC RCMPRCMP Code of COnductCode of Conduct Hearing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.