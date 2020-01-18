Code of conduct hearing for Okanagan police officer rescheduled, now in-camera

Send this page to someone via email

A public hearing for a South Okanagan police officer will now take place behind closed doors.

B.C. RCMP say Const. Ryan Fulcher is facing a charge under section 7.1 of the RCMP’s code of conduct. That section is discreditable conduct.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in September of 2018, according to police.

Fulcher’s RCMP code of conduct hearing was originally slated to take place on Jan. 14, but will now be an in-camera meeting, police told Global News.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP officer suspended for allegedly sexting assault victim

Police say Fulcher has been suspended with pay, and that the in-camera hearing has yet to be scheduled.

According to the RCMP, “public trust is essential for the RCMP to effectively serve and protect Canadians. As a result, RCMP employees must conduct themselves in a manner that not only meets, but exceeds, the rightfully high expectations of Canadians.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP website said conduct hearings are formal, court-like processes that are held before a board of one or more persons. It also said hearings are subject to change.

“Conduct hearings are initiated in cases where the member’s dismissal is being sought based on the overall circumstances of the allegations,” said the website.

It added that boards have the legal authority to hear evidence, such as sworn testimony, to make determinations as required and, if the contravention(s) is established, to administer various conduct measures including dismissal.

1:47 Arbitrator says 2 Bathurst police officers did not violate the force’s code of conduct Arbitrator says 2 Bathurst police officers did not violate the force’s code of conduct