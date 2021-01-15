Menu

Canada

Laval police arrest mother in connection with young girl’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2021 12:36 pm
Laval police at the scene of where a seven-year-old girl was found unresponsive. Her death was confirmed at the hospital.
Laval police at the scene of where a seven-year-old girl was found unresponsive. Her death was confirmed at the hospital. Phil Carpenter/Global News

Laval police have arrested the mother of a seven-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a home and died earlier this month.

Police spokeswoman Stéphanie Beshara said the woman was arrested around 7 a.m. Friday morning. She is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and is expected to appear in court later in the day.

Police could not provide more details about the arrest as the investigation is still ongoing.

Read more: Laval police investigate young girl’s death

The seven-year-old girl was found unconscious in a home in the Chomedey neighbourhood on Jan. 3. Manoeuvres were performed on the child, who was in a state of cardiac arrest, but her death was confirmed at the hospital.

At the time, investigators confirmed they weren’t ruling out the hypothesis that the girl had died after suffering bodily harm.

Read more: Human rights commission launches investigation into death of Laval girl, 7

A few days later, Quebec’s human rights and youth rights commission announced its own investigation into the death.

The investigation of the commission — which will not be public — aims to determine whether the child’s rights were respected and if her death could have been prevented. It said youth protection had previously received a report about the child.

With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2021 The Canadian Press
LavalLaval policeQuebec youth protectionchomedeyLaval girl deathStephanie BesharaQuebec’s Human Rights And Youth Rights CommissionLaval death
